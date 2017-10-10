Police: Missing Woman Known To Frequent Greektown Casino

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help locating a 46-year-old woman who has been missing for days.
Tamika Johnson was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday at her home in the 20000 block of Helen, in a neighborhood near Van Dyke and 8 Mile Road.
Police say Johnson is known to frequent Greektown Casino. She’s described as a black female with a dark complexion, 5’4″ tall and 180 lbs. with short, afro-style hair. She was last seen wearing a gray two piece outfit with black specks on the front pocket and black Pumpkin Seed tennis shoes.
Johnson is described as being in good physical condition, but she is autistic.
Anyone who sees Johnson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.