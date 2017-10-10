Southwest Offering Blockbuster $49 Flights From Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT (WWJ) – They’re calling it a blockbuster fare sale. For the next three days, Southwest Airlines is offering round-trip flights for less than $100.

Flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Baltimore and Chicago Midway are available for $49 each way. Other flights to Nashville, Dallas and Atlanta are going for as low as $160 round trip.

The sale is for flights taken between October 31 and December 19, and from January 3 through February 14.

The sale runs through Thursday, Oct. 12. Click here for details.

