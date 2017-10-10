Will Summit Place Mall Have A Date With Wrecking Ball? Meeting Tonight

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – We could soon find out what will happen with the shuttered Summit Place Mall in Oakland County.
The owners of the 74-acre site are expected at Tuesday’s board meeting in Waterford Township as part of a review of the demolition order given for the mall, which closed in 2009.
Earlier this year, the township declared the property a safety hazard and gave the owners until November 12 to either raze or rebuild the property.
A sports and entertainment complex has been proposed for the property, located off of Telegraph and Elizabeth Lake Road.
When Summit Place Mall opened in 1962, it was the state’s first enclosed shopping mall.