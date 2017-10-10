25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Porch, Shot In The Head

DETROIT (WWJ) – There are a lot of questions surrounding the shooting death, Tuesday morning, of a 25-year-old woman in Detroit.
An investigation is ongoing after the 25-year-old victim’s body was found on the front porch of a home in the 7400 block of Churchill Street, just north of West Grand Blvd.
Police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was found with a gun lying on her chest. No suspects have been described and police said there were no witnesses to the shooting.
It’s not clear at this time if this was a murder, or possibly a suicide, as an investigation continues.
The woman’s name was not immediately released.