CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

2 Detroit Officers Suspended Amid Probe Into Deadly High-Speed Chase

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit police officers have been suspended after it was learned they were involved in a high-speed chase that led to the death of a 19-year-old man.

Police Chief James Craig told The Detroit News that the officers did not disclose the chase as recently as Tuesday morning, until he pressed them for details. The officers also failed to tell dispatch they were in a chase, which topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Department policy forbids chases of suspects unless they’re involved in a violent felony.

A vigil was held Tuesday night for Jerry Bradford Jr., who was killed during the chase.

The incident unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Connor when police attempted to stop a Pontiac Grand Prix, but the car sped off. Craig told the newspaper there appears to be no initial reason for the officers to stop the vehicle.

“Officers can investigate suspicious behavior, but if someone decides to evade them, under our policy you cannot pursue them,” he said.

Although a police spokesperson initially told WWJ there was never a chase or pursuit, Craig says that’s not the case. The officers apparently chased after the fleeing Pontiac, themselves reaching speeds of 75 mph in a residential area.

The chase allegedly went on for several blocks until Bradford crashed head-on into another vehicle on Park Drive at Maiden Street. His vehicle then crashed into a tree and caught fire. Bradford was declared dead at the scene. The other driver received non-life threatening injuries.

As an internal investigation unfolds, the two officers involved have been suspended with pay. Craig told the newspaper he is going to ask the Board of Police Commissioners to withhold the officers’ salaries due to the “egregious nature” of the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch