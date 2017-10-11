Arby's To Sell Venison Burger At All Metro Detroit Locations -- For One Day Only

(CBS DETROIT) On the cusp of firearm deer hunting season in Michigan, Arby’s is bringing a treat for those who love the taste of venison.

The fast-food chain is releasing its venison sandwiches nationwide — that means you, metro Detroit. Elk sandwiches will be available in select markets in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.

The venison sandwiches will be available on Saturday, Oct. 21 in all 3,300 restaurants across the country.

Here’s the fine print: They sold out in minutes when were available at a few places last year — and this time they’re also likely to sell out quickly.

Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Jim Taylor told USA Today: “If people are interested in trying the sandwich, the only way to guarantee they can get one is to get there when we open or a little before and make sure they are in line, just like the folks last year,” he said.

He calls it the “biggest venison promotion in the world any restaurant” has ever done.

Arby’s Venison Sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venison is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then sous-vide for three hours.

“The juniper berry sauce is a Cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries, giving the already unique sandwich another signature twist,” the company said in a press release. The meat comes from New Zealand, where it’s grass fed.

Sound tasty? There are 173 Arby’s locations in Michigan.

If you don’t make it in time for a venison burger — or the thought of it doesn’t tickle your taste buds — take heart with the knowledge Arby’s also introduced the cookie butter shake, with cinnamon spice, whipped topping and cookie crumbles.

“Menu innovation at Arby’s goes well beyond the meats,” Taylor said. “With our new Cookie Butter Shake, we tapped into a flavor craze that is growing by the day, and brought it to life with a shake that will give our guests a delicious new way to enjoy it.”