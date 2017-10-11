Carjacking Caper Derailed By Gunfire On Detroit-Warren Border

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit and Warren police are working together on an unusual carjacking case.
It happened early Wednesday morning near 8 Mile and Ryan roads. Investigators say a group of people were stealing a Chevy Suburban by pushing it from behind with a truck. As they were driving eastbound on 8 Mile, another vehicle pulled up and fired shots into the truck.
The driver of the truck fled into Detroit to escape the gunfire, leaving the stolen Suburban stranded in the left center lane of 8 Mile. Two suspects inside the Suburban got out and fled on foot into Warren, where they were apprehended rather quickly by police.
Police recovered the truck abandoned in Detroit, but found no sign of the driver.
While searching the vehicles involved, police also found one of the suspects’ cell phones — which revealed they had been taking selfies during their caper.
The gunman fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
At least two suspects remain at large.
