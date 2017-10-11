Do Italian Villagers Hold The Key To Living A Long, Healthy Life?

By Dr. Deanna Lites

DETROIT (WWJ) – Could a diet plan not only help you lose weight but live longer, too — maybe even an extra 10 years?

A village in Italy called Pioppi is known as the world’s “healthiest village” with many of its residents living to over 100-years-old.

So what’s their secret? They start each day with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. They also eat eggs, bacon and chocolate along with plenty of vegetables, fish, nuts and olive oil. It’s all laid out in a book by cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, “The Pioppi Diet: A 21-Day Lifestyle Plan.”

“The way they’re eating involves whole food,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan registered dietitian Grace DeRocha. “They have a lot more heart healthy fats and protein and a little bit less carbohydrates than most.”

The book promises to help readers make simple and achievable changes to how they eat, sleep and move to improve their health and lifestyle in just three weeks. DeRocha cautions, however, that a true lifestyle change takes strong commitment and dedication.

“Since this book is written in a 21-day schedule — I think we have to be careful with any kind of diet because it turns into kind of a fad and something short term,” she said. “We have to make it something that can become a long-term solution for their health goals.”

