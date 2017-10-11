Ex-Detroit Deputy Police Chief Indicted On Conspiracy, Bribery Charges In Towing Scheme

(WWJ) Ex-Detroit Deputy Police Chief Celia Washington, who resigned a few months ago, was hit with an array of charges Wednesday for her alleged role in a kickback towing scheme.

Washington faces federal conspiracy and bribery charges.

The feds allege Washington would meet with the owner of a towing company and “accept thousands of dollars in cash.” In exchange she allegedly promised she would use her official position to steer business and smooth the way for the company to receive city permits. The company is not named in the complaint.

“Anytime, whether you’re sworn or a civilian member, your actions reflect back on this police department,” Police Chief James Craig told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “That stain is present and we are certainly deeply troubled.”

She was paid $3,000 in February 2016, according to the complaint, which alleges she collected more than $5,000 in the course of the enterprise.

See the complete Celia Washington indictment here.

This is the latest domino to fall in the multi-million dollar kickback schemed that snared 17 defendants, mostly in Macomb County. Defendants have been charged with crimes related to kickbacks and public corruption tied to Chuck Rizzo Jr., former owner of garbage empire Rizzo’s, and Gasper Fiore, owner of Boulevard & Trumbull Towing. The two allegedly carried out an elaborate scheme to enrich themselves with a network of fraudulent consulting deals, kickbacks, shell companies and stolen money.