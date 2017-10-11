Hamtramck Woman Charged With 11 Felonies In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – A 40-year-old Hamtramck woman is facing a list of charges for her alleged role in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

Julianna Trzin, is charged with six counts Medicaid fraud, three counts of false pretenses, and one count each of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult and continuing criminal enterprise for allegedly improperly billing the Medicaid program and pocketing payments intended for patients.

At the time of her arrest, Trizin was also in possession of cocaine and an additional charge of possession of less than 25 grams of a schedule 1 drug was filed.

“Medicaid is designed to be there for families when they need it the most. Those who steal from Medicaid are stealing from Michigan’s most needy families,” Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement.

An investigation into Trzin was launched when the Clawson Police Department contacted the state after receiving a complaint from Trzin’s employer, Cambridge North Healthcare Center, that cash payments made to the facility on behalf of residents were not being entered into the facility’s accounts receivable ledger.

Subsequent investigation revealed evidence that Trzin, who was responsible for accepting payments on behalf of patients, allegedly kept the cash payments. It is further alleged that Trzin improperly billed Medicaid over $600,000 from 2011 to 2016 to cover the losses and prevent earlier detection of the scheme.

Trzin was released on bond and is due in court on October 16 to be arraigned on the charges.