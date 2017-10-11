CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Hudsonville Creative Kids Day Care Facing Allegations Of Abuse

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – Disturbing abuse allegations surrounding a West Michigan daycare center.

Creative Kids Day Care in Hudsonville is facing allegations of children being physically and verbally abused according to a special investigation led by investigators from the state’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department also known as LARA.

Officials have confirmed several allegations of physical and verbal abuse by lead teachers and directors, along with other staff members.

Lisa Coykendall posted a statement on Facebook that detailed her concerns with care while her 7-month-old son was left at Creative Kids Day Care.

“Our son was left in the bouncer for an extended time (we could tell this by viewing the cameras on the mobile app they have). When I picked him up on the second day in this room, he was in new clothes because his clothes were soaked in saliva. The bouncer was also soaked,” — reads a portion of the public post.

In the LARA report — an investigator notes that one caregiver witnessed other caregivers ‘slam’ infants down on the crib mattresses and “force and hold down” the infants if they do not lay down. She said that this happened “dozens of times.”

State officials tell WWJ Newsradio that effective October 10, 2017 the daycare has a provisional license for 6 months and state officials will increase monitoring during that period to ensure the action plan is being followed.

LARA’s website also shows that Creative Kids has had seven special investigations since August of 2014.

“We have no comment,” stated the woman called to the phone at Creative Kids Child Care when WWJ called for comment on the complaints Wednesday evening.

 

