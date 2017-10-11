Love With A Side Of Extortion? Police Investigate Multiple Cases Of Dating App Swindling

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Ann Arbor police are warning people about social dating apps.

Detectives are working several extortion cases after hackers accessed personal accounts of individuals using various dating apps.

Police say the hackers contact the victims and claim to be in possession of sexually explicit photos of underage females that were purportedly found on their social media accounts. The hackers identify themselves as Ann Arbor Police detectives and demand payment in the form of a green dot card or other similar transaction, threatening criminal prosecution if the victims don’t pay up.

The hackers have also been using the identities of current officers, according to police.

Ann Arbor police say they don’t conduct investigations in this manner, and these solicitations are completely bogus.

Police say anyone who receives a phone call from someone who claims to be a police officer should take additional steps to verify this information.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to this scheme, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police at 734-794-6930.

