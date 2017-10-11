Michigan Governor Sticking To Story About Legionnaires’

Filed Under: Flint water crisis
Gov. Rick Snyder (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By Ed White, Associated Press

FLINT (AP) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is sticking by his congressional testimony about when he learned about a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease during the Flint water crisis, despite a senior aide’s new disclosure that he informed the governor weeks earlier.

Spokesman Ari Adler says Snyder was “under oath” and “stands by his testimony.”

Nearly 100 Legionnaires’ cases, including 12 deaths, were reported in the Flint area when the city was using the Flint River for water in 2014-15.

Snyder said he learned about the outbreak in January 2016. He gave the same timeline to a U.S. House committee.

But Harvey Hollins, the Republican governor’s director of urban initiatives, told a judge Friday that he told Snyder about Legionnaires’ in December 2015.

Some Democrats in Congress want a House committee to investigate.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch