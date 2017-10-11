Police: Teen Disappears After Midnight Argument With Mom

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home in the middle of the night.
Iyanna Fortune was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Longview, near I-94 and Chalmers on the city’s east side.
Police say Iyanna left home after having an argument with her mother. She’s described as being in good physical condition, but poor mental condition.
Anyone who sees Iyanna or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.