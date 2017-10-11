Senior Citizen Assaulted, Robbed Over Cell Phone

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Redford Township are searching for an armed robber who targeted a senior citizen.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near Five Points and Imperial Highway. Police say the suspect assaulted a senior citizen and took his cell phone.
The suspect was last seen running through yards near 8 Mile and Beech Daly roads. He’s described as a black male, 18- to 29-years-old, 5’9″ tall with a muscular build and short afro hair. He was wearing an olive-green t-shirt and pants at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2551.