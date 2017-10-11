Summit Place Mall Gets Deadline For Demolition

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – The owners of the long-abandoned Summit Place Mall site in Waterford Township have been given a deadline: Find a buyer for the 74-acre site or tear it down.

The township board Wednesday night unanimously approved a demolition order for the site at Telegraph and Elizabeth Lake Road, setting a November 13 deadline for owners to secure demolition contracts with the actual tear down to be required within 180 days.

Los Angeles-based SD Capital, which owns the shuttered site, was hoping the township would give them more time to secure tax breaks and find a buyer for the property which has been completely abandoned since Dec 2014.

Waiting. More time. It’s something local residents like Brett Bottler have had enough of.

“We are sick and tired of hearing excuses,” Bottler told the crowd. “We want this building gone.”

SD Capital spokesman Sean Rahbar declined comment as he left the hearing.

“I’m very disappointed. Very disappointed,” he said.

Township Supervisor Gary Wall was clear, however, saying the remnants of Summit Place need to go.

“It needs to come down. It’s a dangerous building,” he said. “I have worked hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours of my time, sending out emails, making phone calls, setting up meetings — I want to see something happen down there.”

The cost of demolition is estimated to be around $4.5 million.