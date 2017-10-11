Suspects In Custody Accused Of Abducting Women From Their Bikes

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men are in custody accused of abducting women from their bikes in separate attacks in Detroit and Hamtramck.
Investigators say the first two cases took place in Detroit and a third one in Hamtramck.
On Saturday, Sept. 30, the second case was reported between 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Orleans and Milwaukee in Detroit. Police say the third took place in Hamtramck around 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 near Denton and Lumpkin.
In the second and third cases, investigators say they found similarities in that both victims were riding bikes around 5:30 in the evening.
The men taken into custody are described as black, one is in his 30s and other is in his early 20s.
The cases are still under investigation and police want anyone with information to speak up.