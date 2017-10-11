Theater Of Pain: Woman Loses Appeal Over Fall At Tyler Perry Show

DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has dropped the curtain on a lawsuit by a woman who said she was ushered to the wrong seat at the Fox Theatre, fell and hit her head.

Betty Davis ended up missing the Tyler Perry show. Now she’s lost her case in a 3-0 decision released Wednesday.

Davis and friends from church had tickets to a Perry show. They were escorted to their seats by an usher but discovered that the seats were wrong.

Davis fell and hit her head on a marble wall. She accused the usher of creating the “dangerous condition.”

But the appeals court says Davis should have anticipated the “open and obvious risk” of a dark theater. She was seeking more than $25,000 from Olympia Entertainment.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch