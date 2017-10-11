VIDEO: Eminem Blasts Trump In BET Awards Freestyle Rap

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Rapper Eminem taking on Donald Trump in the most cutting way he knows how – a searing tirade against the president and increasing division in this country.

During the BET Hip Hop Awards, Eminem, synonymous with Detroit, debuted his verse, shot in a parking garage with a dateline that reads Eminem/10.6.17/Detroit. “It’s the calm before the storm,” he begins the freestyle tackling a number of issues that put Trump in the eye of the storm — including the NFL protests and slow response to the people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

“It’s like we take a step forwards then backwards but this is his form of distraction/plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that ‘en — stead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada all these horrible tragedies all these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers ….”

WARNING: Explicit Language and Gestures

Eminem’s full Hip Hop Awards verse pic.twitter.com/9GqpmB4WIi — Rap Favorites (@RapFavPosts) October 11, 2017

“Now if you’re a black athlete you’re a spoiled little brat for trying to use your platform or your stature for trying to give those a voice who don’t have one.”

Eminem revisits Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail — belittling Sen. John McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War and spending years as a POW saying “I like people who weren’t captured.”

“He says your spitting in the face of vets who fought for us [expletive] unless you’re a POW – who’s tortured and battered – to him you’re zeros because he don’t like his war heroes captured.”

He ends the video with, “The rest of America stand up. We love our military and we love our country but we (expletive) hate Trump.”

Eminem in the news most recently — his LP rumored to drop November 17.