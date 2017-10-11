Warren City Hall Will Be Lit Tonight … And For The Foreseeable Future

(WWJ) Warren City Hall will be lit this evening — but it’s not what you think.
Mayor Jim Fouts says the bright lights will help bring attention to breast cancer and other serious issues.
A display of bright pink lights will take over City Hall tonight until dawn Thursday. Blue and yellow lights will be for Down’s Syndrome awareness, and purple lights for domestic violence awareness. Fouts says next month, City Hall will display purple lights for Alzheimer’s awareness, gray for diabetes awareness and another color for complex regional pain syndrome.
“I think it’s something important to do, he said.
He said the lights actually bring a “good deal of awareness.”
They’re doubling down on the light show because Fouts said it was appreciated when City Hall was lit up green for muscular dystrophy awareness and gold for childhood cancer awareness.
Fouts was under fire for a series of recordings earlier this year that allegedly showed him making derogatory comments about African-Americans, women, and the physically and mentally disabled. Many called on him to resign, but Fouts refused, said it wasn’t him, and basically weathered the storm by staying out of the public eye for a time while releasing long rebuttals on Facebook.