98-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash

ORION TWP. (WWJ) – A 98-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was struck by an unoccupied vehicle during a chain reaction crash in northern Oakland County.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday along South Lapeer Road near Greenshield Road, just north of Waldon Road.

According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound when it rear-ended a 2015 Kia Optima that had pulled out from the Red Roof Inn.

After the collision with the Kia, the Traverse left the roadway, crossed the center median and ended up in the southbound lanes of Lapeer Road.

A driver who stopped to assist at the crash scene parked his 1998 Chevrolet S-10 in the right northbound lane to protect the Kia from traffic, according to police. While the truck driver was out of his vehicle checking the condition of crash victims, his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2016 GMC Sierra.

After being rear-ended, the unoccupied Chevrolet S-10 left the roadway to the right and struck a 98-year-old woman who was walking toward the initial crash.

The woman was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where she is listed in serious condition. She is identified only as an Alger resident.

The driver of the Traverse, a 82-year-old Orion Township man, was also transported to the hospital with injuries. He was last reported in stable condition.

The driver of the Kia, a 50-year-old Pontiac resident, was uninjured in the initial crash, however sustained minor injuries during the second crash and was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the S-10, a 24-year-old Orion Township man, and the driver of the Sierra were not injured.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.