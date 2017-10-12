Alexis Ren Is The Next SI Swimsuit Model That Will Leave Your Jaw On The Floor [VIDEOS/PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Alexis Ren is known as “The Queen Of Instagram” and rightfully so.

The model has almost 11 million followers on Instagram and is now one of the rookies for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Shooting for the magazine has started and the fine people at SI have been giving us a little bit of a preview.

Meet the newest member of SI Swimsuit, @AlexisRenG (and watch her first shoot)!! https://t.co/TusP0Mnenb pic.twitter.com/QCvu0xQ4BL — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) October 12, 2017

According to SI.com:

Bow down to the Queen of Instagram and the newest rookie of SI Swimsuit 2018. With almost 11 million Instagram followers, Alexis has already conquered the world of social media, and she’s ready to do the same on the pages of our magazine. This beauty from Southern California has been on our radar for quite some time, what with her plethora of nude snaps (get it, girl) and her aversion to sponsored posts (no #ad photos here). What’s not to love?

She is the fifth rookie that the magazine has introduced this far.

Below are some of Ren’s most liked photos on Instagram.

🐰 A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

as your new dictator I demand chocolate A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

binging on Death Note episodes this weekend 🤤 A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

escaping responsibilities A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

wanna be your vision A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

my spanish baddie A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

If you didn’t know about Ren before, I bet you’re now follow her now on Instagram.