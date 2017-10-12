Detroit Officers Overcome By Fumes Inside Patrol Car

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit police officers are recovering after being overcome by fumes in their patrol car.

The officers were checking out an abandoned vehicle Thursday night when they radioed for help after being overcome by fumes while sitting in their cruiser at Second Avenue and Blaine Street, in the New Center area.

Both officers were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

Police say it appears one of the officers’ pepper spray canisters may have discharged in the squad car, causing their sickness.

