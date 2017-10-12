Doors Open To Motown Mansion For Historic Estate Sale, Auction

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own part of Detroit’s music legacy.
Doors open Thursday morning for the first day of the estate sale at the Motown Mansion in the Boston-Edison District, the former residence of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr.
The three-day estate sale includes an auction Friday night featuring exclusive high-end antiques, historical Detroit objects and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records items that were acquired from Gordy by the current owner. All Motown items will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
The live auction will take place on-site at the mansion, located at 918 W. Boston Boulevard, and is open to international bidders. All attendees, online and phone bidders must pre-register for the auction. Online registration is strongly encouraged.
There is a $5 per person admission to the estate sale.
Gordy sold the mansion located in the Boston-Edison neighborhood in 2002. Earlier this month, it sold for $1.65 million after two years on the market.
Michael Jackson smiles as Berry Gordy plays his piano at the Motown Mansion. Decades later, the piano and wall medallion sit on this very same property among a plethora of historic artifacts, recently unearthed first pressings and documents from the Motown empire. In October we will open the doors to the public for a historic estate sale.
The estate sale takes place Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.