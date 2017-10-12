Doors Open To Motown Mansion For Historic Estate Sale, Auction

(Photo: Keller Williams Realty)

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own part of Detroit’s music legacy.

Doors open Thursday morning for the first day of the estate sale at the Motown Mansion in the Boston-Edison District, the former residence of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr.

The three-day estate sale includes an auction Friday night featuring exclusive high-end antiques, historical Detroit objects and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records items that were acquired from Gordy by the current owner. All Motown items will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

motownmansionindetroit Doors Open To Motown Mansion For Historic Estate Sale, Auction

(Photo: Keller Williams Realty)

The live auction will take place on-site at the mansion, located at 918 W. Boston Boulevard, and is open to international bidders. All attendees, online and phone bidders must pre-register for the auction. Online registration is strongly encouraged.

There is a $5 per person admission to the estate sale.

Gordy sold the mansion located in the Boston-Edison neighborhood in 2002. Earlier this month, it sold for $1.65 million after two years on the market.

The estate sale takes place Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch