Fiery Mike Valenti Calls Braylon Edwards ‘Disrespectful’ After State Win Over Michigan [VIDEO]

(97.1 The Ticket) Former University of Michigan player Braylon Edwards faced Mike Valenti in the studio for the first time since he called Michigan State “little brother” and predicted his alma mater would win handily in the college rivalry match-up.
The discussion was fiery.
Edwards accused Valenti of not supporting his own team; Valenti accused Edwards of being disrespectful.
Edwards said the rain caused the loss. “You’re going to blame the rain for your $9 million coach?” Valenti asked
Edwards said Valenti couldn’t understand his perspective because he had never played before. Valenti didn’t take it well.
“You’re in my house now,” Valenti said. “You’re not a player anymore. You want to throw digs because I’m not a player? Go ahead.”
“You still couldn’t score on us,” Valenti said. “If your coach was smarter and he ran the football more … Do you know how pathetic (this is). ”
Valenti summed it up with “you can’t beat us.”