Girl Placed In Juvenile Program After 11-Year-Old Boy’s Suicide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Prosecutors say a girl charged after a social media prank led an 11-year-old Michigan boy to take his own life has been placed in a juvenile court program.
Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said Wednesday that the placement came after a hearing Friday. He said the girl was charged with malicious use of telecommunications services for making a false death report and using a computer to commit a misdemeanor.
Details about the program weren’t released.
Tysen Benz was found hanging in his room in March in Marquette after seeing posts and texts that his 13-year-old girlfriend killed herself. The posts were a prank.
Tysen’s mother, Katrina Goss, has said he replied over social media that he was going to kill himself. On Wednesday, she said the girl charged in the case should have gotten a harsher punishment.
“He was the happiest, most joyous child until he met her, she was mean to him, controlled him and took advantage of him,” Goss previously told Buzzfeed. “Even after I repeatedly told her to leave him alone.”
