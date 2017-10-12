Girl Placed In Juvenile Program After 11-Year-Old Boy’s Suicide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Prosecutors say a girl charged after a social media prank led an 11-year-old Michigan boy to take his own life has been placed in a juvenile court program.

Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said Wednesday that the placement came after a hearing Friday. He said the girl was charged with malicious use of telecommunications services for making a false death report and using a computer to commit a misdemeanor.

Details about the program weren’t released.

Tysen Benz was found hanging in his room in March in Marquette after seeing posts and texts that his 13-year-old girlfriend killed herself. The posts were a prank.

Tysen’s mother, Katrina Goss, has said he replied over social media that he was going to kill himself. On Wednesday, she said the girl charged in the case should have gotten a harsher punishment.

“He was the happiest, most joyous child until he met her, she was mean to him, controlled him and took advantage of him,” Goss previously told Buzzfeed. “Even after I repeatedly told her to leave him alone.”

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch