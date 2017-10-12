Hoosiers Looking To End Drought Against No. 17 Michigan

The Associated Press

No. 17 Michigan (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Indiana (3-2, 0-2), Saturday, Noon ET (ABC).

Line: Michigan by 7.

Series record: Michigan leads 56-9.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

One loss won’t necessarily knock the Wolverines out of the Big Ten title chase or the playoff picture. Two losses in conference play would almost doom both hopes. The Hoosiers nearly pulled off a massive upset two years ago. If they can do it this time, it would be the breakthrough win this program has been talking about all season.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan LB Devin Bush against Indiana’s offensive line. Bush is second in the Big Ten in sacks, seventh in tackles and has a demonstrated his knack for making big plays. For the Hoosiers to have any chance to change direction in this lopsided series, the offensive line must figure out how to keep Bush in check.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: QB John O’Korn. He made a solid debut after replacing the injured Wilton Speight in a win at Purdue. Last week, wasn’t nearly as good. The fifth-year senior threw interceptions in a driving rainstorm in a loss to Michigan State.

Indiana: QB Peyton Ramsey. After opening the season in a two-man rotation, Ramsey was named the starter before last week’s game against Charleston Southern. This week he faces one of the nation’s best defenses and it will be interesting to see how the redshirt freshman handles the pressure of a big game.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Wolverines are 17-1 all-time at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, and a win Saturday would give them 500 wins in Big Ten play. … Indiana has lost 21 straight in the series with the last win coming on Oct. 24, 1987 in Bloomington. … Nationally, Michigan is ranked No. 1 in total defense (213.0 yards per game) and No. 3 in scoring defense (13.6 points per game). … The Hoosiers’ defense is No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in three-and-outs (6.8 per game). … This will be first meeting between Wolverines and Hoosiers since Jim Harbaugh’s brother-in-law, Tom Crean, was fired as Indiana’s basketball coach in March. … Mike Hart, Michigan’s career rushing leader, is an assistant on Tom Allen’s staff at Indiana.

