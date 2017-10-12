CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Man Gets New Trial In 2013 Beating Death Of Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Son

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ/AP) – A 30-year-old suburban Detroit man serving a life sentence for the beating death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in 2013 is getting a new trial.

Ronald Dimambro ((Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections/2017)

A jury convicted Ronald Dimambro Jr. of Washington Township in 2014 of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the slaying of Damian Sutton. First-degree murder carries a mandatory penalty in Michigan of life in prison without parole.

Macomb County Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce, who presided over his trial, ordered a new trial in 2016 based on 32 autopsy photos that weren’t given to his lawyer. A Michigan appeals court upheld that decision and the Michigan Supreme Court this month declined to take the case.

Authorities say Dimambro was babysitting for Damian when he attacked the boy, breaking his skull. Damian died several days later.

2-year-old Damian Sutton (Family Photo)

Family members said at first, they thought the toddler had fallen out of a playpen — but they quickly became suspicious. Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said Dimambro, who eventually turned himself in,  admitted that he shook the boy roughly and then threw him.

While Damien was still on life support, his mother said she believed Dimambro deliberately injured the boy over jealously.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

