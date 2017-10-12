Michigan Men’s Basketball To Host Walk-On Tryout On Oct. 18th

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced today (Thursday, Oct. 12) it will hold a walk-on tryout on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the William Davidson Player Development Center for active and enrolled undergraduate or graduate students.

To be eligible for consideration for a tryout, all students must submit (via e-mail) a valid physical within the last six months stating they are cleared for athletic activity, their fall class schedule and the tryout information form by Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. Additional paperwork will be filled out with medical staff on-site.

Please e-mail all required materials to michiganhoops@umich.edu. Students will not be allowed to tryout without all the completed paperwork.

Additionally, all walk-ons must be full-time undergraduate or graduate students currently enrolled at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and must be in good standing with the University of Michigan and with NCAA eligibility standards to be considered.

Undergraduate students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and graduate students must be enrolled in at least nine credit hours. In addition, a participant cannot be more than six years removed from high school unless on active military duty and/or a religious mission.

Any additional questions, can be sent via email to michiganhoops@umich.edu