Missing: Deandre Anderson Was Last Seen Tuesday Night

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking for help locating a missing man in Detroit.
Deandre Anderson, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 10 around 10:00 p.m. at his home in the 600 block of Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants.
Deandre is in good physical condition, but is in poor mental condition according to family.
If you have any information about Deandre Anderson or knows of his whereabouts — you are asked to please call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or 313-596-5500.