2 Detroit Officers Injured After Suspected Drunk Driver Runs Red Light

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit Police officers are recovering after being struck by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light.
Investigators say a Dodge Magnum blew through a red light at Schoenherr and Eastburn around 9 p.m. Thursday and crashed into a DPD scout car.
The two officers were both taken to the hospital after being bumped around. They are in stable condition.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene.
Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
