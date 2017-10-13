Coney Island Diners Warned About Possible Measles Exposure

SOUTH LYON (WWJ) – If you’ve eaten at a coney island restaurant in South Lyon within the past two weeks — this warning is for you.

The Oakland County Health Division is advising anyone who has worked or eaten at Lucas Coney Island on Pontiac Trail, just north of 9 Mile Road, that they may have been exposed to measles.

The warning applies to anyone who visited, worked, or dined at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. Apparently, a person was in the restaurant on that day who was contagious but without symptoms.

Un-vaccinated individuals who were at the restaurant between those times should call a doctor if they have any signs or symptoms of the disease — such as coughing, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever, and a red, blotchy skin rash.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County, said in a statement. “If exposed, approximately 90 percent of people who have not been vaccinated or previously had measles will develop the disease.”

Officials recommend staff and guests who were at the restaurant during the time frame:

To monitor for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash until Oct. 20 (21 days after potential exposure)

If symptoms develop, stay at home and call your health care provider or Oakland County’s Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533. Call ahead to the healthcare provider you plan to visit so they can take proper precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.

To review vaccination history

Get vaccinated if you have not already had measles or two MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccinations

“In this case, post-exposure vaccination is not effective since we are past a 72-hour preventative window,” Stafford said. “Any unvaccinated individual, however, should consider vaccination for future protection.”

Measles is spread through the air by sneezing and coughing or by person to person direct contact. The virus can live for up to two hours on a surface or in the air where the infected person coughed or sneezed and can be transmitted five days before and four days after a rash appears. Vaccination may also be recommended within 72 hours of a possible measles exposure.

Symptoms usually begin 10-12 days after exposure and may include: