Deer, Medical Office, Spring Lake, Michigan

Deer Crashes Through Multiple Windows In Medical Office

Filed Under: deer, Medical Office, Michigan, Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a deer crashed through a window of a western Michigan medical office, ran through it and out another window.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says the deer was last seen running across a street Thursday afternoon after leaving Lakeshore Family Care in Spring Lake, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Grand Rapids.

Medical assistant Marcia Jones tells the Grand Haven Tribune she was preparing to give a 61-year-old woman a flu shot when the deer came crashing through a window. Jones says she left the examining room and the buck followed her out.

Office manager Connie McKellips said the buck paused momentarily, then ran through a small waiting area and out a front window.

Jones said they found its nine-point antlers outside the window.

Nobody was hurt.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch