From Spooky To Downright Scary, Erebus And Greenfield Village Have You Covered For Halloween

Jack O' Lantern In Woodland With Mist

(WWJ) Whether you prefer your Halloween a tad spooky — or downright scary —  metro Detroit events have you covered through the rest of the month.

Things are just a bit scary at Greenfield Village in Dearborn when the annual Hallowe’en even begins tonight, Oct. 13. Meanwhile, Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac has a terrifying new escape room that may test your limits.

Erebus Escape room provides realistic escape the room scenarios backed with Hollywood-Styled plots and special effects, per its website. Solve a murder, break out of prison, fight off the undead or save the human race… the only limit to your memories will be your imagination. It’s all about teamwork.

“Nothing in your jail cell is going to get you out,” owner Ed Terebus said. “Share information … Pass it back and forth. It’s a team building experience. And then you have to escape from the jail cell, into the corridor, from the corridor you have to get to the guard shack, from the guard shack to the maintenance closet, from the maintenance closet you have to get to the electrocution chamber and from the electrocution chamber you have to get to the place where you have to bypass the electric chair to get out … And you’ve got one hour.

If you’re up for it, that runs every day from Oct. 18 to Halloween. Get details and tickets HERE.

As for Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village, that will run every weekend through the end of October. The Henry Ford General Manager of Special Events, Jim Johnson, says those attending are welcome to come in costume. Get tickets and details HERE.

“Our favorites are always the community groups that get together and they all get tickets and they’ll come as a giant themed group so you’ll see 15-20 people dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. We look for this group to see what theme they’re going to do and they’re always spectacular,” Johnson said.

Over 1,000 hand-carved jack o lanterns will light up a path in the village. There will be nine treat stops, and guests will be met with new and old characters — including the Grim Reaper and the Headless Horseman.

“That’s kind of a great vision to see and that leads you through a variety of experiences, if you will, different kinds of vignettes that sort of touch on spooky paths, Gothic literature and things that Americans have enjoyed over the years,” Johnson added.

 

 

