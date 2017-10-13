GM-Unifor Local 88 Reach Agreement, End CAMI Automotive Plant Strike

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — A tentative agreement between Unifor Local 88 — who is representing workers at the CAMI Automotive plant in Ingersoll, Ontario — and General Motors has been reached, ending a four week strike.

The details of the agreement will not be released until after a ratification vote, which WWJ Newsradio 950 has learned will be Monday morning. The Local 88 bargaining committee and National Union Leadership unanimously recommended the acceptance of the deal.

About 2,500 workers at the plant west of Toronto went on strike Sept. 17. The union had wanted GM to designate the plant as the main Equinox producer. Job security was another big factor in this strike.

“These members have shown incredible courage and strength by standing up for good jobs and a secure future for their families and their community,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a statement. “This strike has shown all of Canada why a renewed North American Free Trade Agreement must address the needs of working people first.”

Just yesterday the Associated Press was reporting that General Motors was threatening to move production of the Chevrolet Equinox small SUV to Mexico as the strike continued. As of yesterday, a General Motors official with knowledge of the bargaining said they were still talking but were at an impasse over job security.

That same General Motors official said while they are ramping up production of the Equinox in Mexico, the company has invested $800 million at the Ingersoll plant to make a new version of the Equinox, which is an assurance that General Motors is serious about keeping work there. However, as of yesterday they didn’t want to designate one plant as the main producer of a vehicle.

The workers will reportedly remain on strike until the agreement is ratified.

