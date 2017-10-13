Hazing Investigation At Fordson High School Leads To Discipline

DEARBORN (WWJ/AP) – Officials say young people involved in alleged hazing at a suburban Detroit high school have been disciplined.
The Dearborn Public Schools district hasn’t released details about what happened. Fordson High School Principal Heyam Alcodray said in a letter to parents this week that officials investigated after learning of the allegation. He says it’s a “rogue” incident.
The letter says: “This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy and will not be allowed at Fordson High School.”
Reports indicate the incident involved at least two players on the football team.
A statement posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said school officials have been in contact with Dearborn police.
