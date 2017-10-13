Hazing Investigation At Fordson High School Leads To Discipline

(credit: istock)

DEARBORN (WWJ/AP) – Officials say young people involved in alleged hazing at a suburban Detroit high school have been disciplined.

The Dearborn Public Schools district hasn’t released details about what happened. Fordson High School Principal Heyam Alcodray said in a letter to parents this week that officials investigated after learning of the allegation. He says it’s a “rogue” incident.

The letter says: “This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy and will not be allowed at Fordson High School.”

Reports indicate the incident involved at least two players on the football team.

A statement posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said school officials have been in contact with Dearborn police.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch