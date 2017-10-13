Home Invasion, Arson Suspects Realize They’re Caught On Camera

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a trio of suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion and arson that was caught on surveillance cameras.
The break-in happened in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at a home in the 4000 block of Dodge Street, near Conant and Mt. Elliot streets.
Police say three suspects forced their way inside the home, which was unoccupied at the time, and set fire to the location. They then fled from the scene on foot.
It’s unknown if anything was taken, according to police.
The suspects are described only as black males in their early 20s.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-237-0458. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the arson tip line 1-800-44-ARSON.