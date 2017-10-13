John Herrington Breaks Michigan High School Football All-Time Wins Record

FARMINGTON HILLS — A State of Michigan high school football coaching record has been broken.

Farmington Hills Harrison defeated Berkley 39-0 on Friday evening, giving head coach John Herrington a new state record of 431 career wins with the Hawks. Herrington started coaching at Farmington Hills Harrison in 1970, and along the way he’s captured 13 state championships — which is the most in the state of Michigan.

FOOTBALL FINAL: Farmington Hills Harrison beats Berkley 39-0, John Herrington breaks the all-time @MHSAA wins record with 431 — STATE CHAMPS! (@statechampsnet) October 14, 2017

Harry Goldman from Farmington was in attendance tonight, and said he respects the way Herrington has always taken it one game at a time.

“The way he has related to all of his players over the 48 years he’s been at Harrison High and the 55 years he’s been in coaching, he still coaches the same way — one game at a time,” Goldman said.

Harrison High School is closing after the 2018-19 school year — which is when Herrington plans to retire.

Check out some photos via social media from tonight’s historic victory.

It’s official. There’s a new king of high school football. John Herrington with 431 career wins. Officially the goat. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/r4YEzJirX5 — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) October 14, 2017

The @FHHarrisonFB scoreboard says it all: Harrison 39, Berkley 0. John Herrington with the record 431 victories. pic.twitter.com/1D8gtF3b3n — Mick McCabe (@MickMcCabe1) October 14, 2017