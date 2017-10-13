John Herrington, Farmington Hills Harrison, Michigan High School Football
John Herrington Breaks Michigan High School Football All-Time Wins Record

Filed Under: Farmington Hills Harrison, John Herrington, Michigan High School Football
iStockphoto

FARMINGTON HILLS — A State of Michigan high school football coaching record has been broken.

Farmington Hills Harrison defeated Berkley 39-0 on Friday evening, giving head coach John Herrington a new state record of 431 career wins with the Hawks. Herrington started coaching at Farmington Hills Harrison in 1970, and along the way he’s captured 13 state championships — which is the most in the state of Michigan.

Harry Goldman from Farmington was in attendance tonight, and said he respects the way Herrington has always taken it one game at a time.

“The way he has related to all of his players over the 48 years he’s been at Harrison High and the 55 years he’s been in coaching, he still coaches the same way — one game at a time,” Goldman said.

Harrison High School is closing after the 2018-19 school year — which is when Herrington plans to retire.

Check out some photos via social media from tonight’s historic victory.

