Las Vegas Golden Knights Troll The Red Wings Before Their Game Friday Night

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Being from Detroit you are well aware of the fact the Red Wings consecutive playoff streak ended at the end of the last season at 25
I found out today that the league’s newest team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, knew of the streak as well and decided to take a shot at the Red Wings for missing the playoffs last season.
“Tonight’s contest features two teams entering the evening having made the playoffs in the same number of consecutive seasons,” the team tweeted Friday morning.
This might not be the smartest move for an expansion team. The Knights have started the season 3-0, but they must have missed the memo that the Red Wings have started the season 3-1.
