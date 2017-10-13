Local Man Arrested For Watching Child Porn On CMU Library Computer

MT. PLEASANT (WWJ) — A local man faces a pair of charges after he was arrested for watching child porn on a public computer at a Central Michigan University library.
Police say that 53-year-old Jeffrey Harris of Ypsilanti was arrested on Oct. 4 after people on Central Michigan University’s campus reported him watching child porn in the Charles Park Library. He faces two charges: one charge of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Police seized a computer from Harris’ home, along with a cellphone and about 20 DVDs with suspected child sexually abusive material on it.
Harris is a registered sex offender, according to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2004.
He was denied bond and remains in the Isabella County Jail. He’s due back in court on Oct. 17 for a probable cause hearing.