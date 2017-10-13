Michael Jackson’s Glove, Nirvana’s MTV Moon Man Up For Bid

Filed Under: Michael Jackson
LONDON - OCTOBER 26: The famous white glove worn by Michael Jackson when he performed Bille Jean at the Grammy Awards in 1983 is seen on display at 'Michael Jackson: The Official Exhibition' held at the 02 Arena on October 26, 2009 in London, England. Personal belongings and items from the star's legendary music career are on show, at the venue where he was due to perform his 50 date comeback tour. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A white glove Michael Jackson wore on tour in 1981 is among the items up for bid in an auction of pop music memorabilia next month.

Julien’s Auctions says the rhinestone-covered right hand glove Jackson wore on the “Triumph” tour is expected to fetch $60,000 to $80,000. Also for sale is a red zippered leather jacket Jackson wore on tour in 1987 that’s expected to sell for $20,000 to $40,000.

The 1992 MTV Music Video Award won by Nirvana for its “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video is another featured item at the sale. It’s estimated to bring in $50,000 to $70,000.

Other items available at the Nov. 4 auction in Los Angeles include Elvis Presley’s sunglasses, one of Prince’s guitars and a shirt worn on stage by Jimi Hendrix.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch