Michael Jackson’s Glove, Nirvana’s MTV Moon Man Up For Bid

LONDON - OCTOBER 26: The famous white glove worn by Michael Jackson when he performed Bille Jean at the Grammy Awards in 1983 is seen on display at 'Michael Jackson: The Official Exhibition' held at the 02 Arena on October 26, 2009 in London, England. Personal belongings and items from the star's legendary music career are on show, at the venue where he was due to perform his 50 date comeback tour. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)