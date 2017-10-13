Panthers Fan Sucker Punches Older Carolina Fan In NSFW Video

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Some people really take football games a little too seriously.

Thursday night the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Carolina Panthers in Carolina and one Panthers fan decided it would be a good idea to sucker punch the Eagles fan behind him.

The video was originally uploaded to Instagram, which you can view HERE — but due to graphic language I can only quote so much. Warning, before you click on the link the video is very disturbing.

dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting.

According to Profootballtalk.com:

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said this morning that the league office had just been made aware of the incident. “We are aware of it and are in contact with club security,” Lockhart said. “We have robust security plans in place at all of our games. . . . We take all of these very seriously.”

Why can’t people control themselves at a football game?