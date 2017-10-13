Police: Missing Man With Dementia Said He Was ‘Going To The Lake’

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police in Shelby Township are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man with dementia.
Raymond “Glenn” Henderson told family members he was “going to the lake,” when he left his home near Schoenherr and Hall roads about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Relatives told police they’re not sure what lake the 80-year-old could have been talking about, but they haven’t seen or heard from him since he left.
Henderson was last seen driving a 2016 Dodge Journey with Michigan license plate “757 6GI.” Henderson only has a half-tank of gas and approximately $15 cash in his possession, according to police.
He’s described as a white male, 5’7″ tall and 140 lbs. with light brown hair brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a beige flat cap, beige checkered shirt, green windbreaker and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Henderson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 586-731-2121.