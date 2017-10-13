Police: Missing Man With Dementia Said He Was ‘Going To The Lake’

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police in Shelby Township are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man with dementia.

raymond henderson Police: Missing Man With Dementia Said He Was Going To The Lake

Raymond Henderson was reported missing in Shelby Township on Oct. 12, 2017 (police handout)

Raymond “Glenn” Henderson told family members he was “going to the lake,” when he left his home near Schoenherr and Hall roads about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Relatives told police they’re not sure what lake the 80-year-old could have been talking about, but they haven’t seen or heard from him since he left.

Henderson was last seen driving a 2016 Dodge Journey with Michigan license plate “757 6GI.” Henderson only has a half-tank of gas and approximately $15 cash in his possession, according to police.

He’s described as a white male, 5’7″ tall and 140 lbs. with light brown hair brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a beige flat cap, beige checkered shirt, green windbreaker and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Henderson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 586-731-2121.

