Stafford, Golladay Listed As Questionable Against Saints

DETROIT — Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but don’t worry reports say he’ll be playing.

The Lions starting quarterback has been practicing this past week with an ankle injury that he sustained last week against Carolina. He was a full participant in practice each day this week, but is still officially listed as questionable for Sunday. However, fans shouldn’t worry as Adam Schefter of ESPN says he’ll be suiting up on Sunday.

Despite being listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Saints with ankle injury, Lions QB Matthew Stafford is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2017

It should also be pointed out that the NFL ditched the “probable” game designation last year so questionable is the most likely to play status on the injury report. Stafford has started 104 straight games — including the playoffs — dating back to 2011, which ranks fourth among active players.

One player fans should be more worried about playing this week is rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is also listed as questionable. Golladay returned to practice this week but was considered to be severely limited during the practice portion open to media. It’s improvement compared to last week when he was ruled on Friday, but it sounds like he is still unlikely to play on Sunday.

Golladay hasn’t played since week three against the Falcons as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He has seven receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns in three games this year.

Also listed as questionable for Sunday is defensive end Ziggy Ansah, guard T.J. Lang, right tackle Rick Wagner and running back Dwayne Washington. The Lions have already ruled out linebacker Paul Worrilow, as well.