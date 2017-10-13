Suspects At Large After Shooting Man That Was Walking In Detroit Alley

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are looking for several people they believed shot at a man who was walking through an alley this afternoon.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday near Seven Mile and Westmoreland. The victim says as he was walking a man coming out of a tattoo shop and the drivers of a silver Charger and black Challenger all started firing shots at him.
Police say the shooter in the silver Charger was a black male wearing a white t-shirt.
The victim was shot in his leg and stomach. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in temp-serious condition.
If you have information that can help investigators solve this case contact the Detroit Police.