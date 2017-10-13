Texas Man Gets 12-Year Term For Robbing Chiefs QB Mahomes

Filed Under: Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of robbing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and three others in May.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton was sentenced after pleading guilty Wednesday to a robbery charge.

Authorities previously said Mahomes and his friends had just stepped from a vehicle in the driveway of a home near Tyler when another vehicle pulled up behind them. Pinkerton approached, gestured like he had a handgun in his waistband and took unspecified items from the group before speeding away. Pinkerton was arrested shortly afterward.

Mahomes played at Texas Tech and grew up near Tyler, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

The robbery occurred about a month after the Chiefs selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch