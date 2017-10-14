Detroit, Detroit Free Press, Lawsuit

4 Women Sue Detroit Free Press In Pay Discrimination Lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — Four female photo journalists have filed a pay discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the Detroit Free Press.

Former and current staff members allege in Friday’s complaint that the newspaper underpaid them because they’re women.

The lawsuit follows a study this year by the newspaper’s union analyzing pay data. It shows the median wage for men was higher than for women in almost every job category at the newspaper.

For example, the lawsuit says male photographers make over $4 an hour more than female photographers.

Free Press editor and vice president Peter Bhatia says the lawsuit has no merit and the newspaper has a “long-standing commitment” to supporting equal pay.

A spokeswoman for newspaper parent company Gannett, also named in the lawsuit, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

