Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Justin Wilson, Alex Avila, Al Avila
Former Tigers Pitcher Justin Wilson Left Off Cubs NLCS Roster

The Chicago Cubs have announced their NLCS roster and it doesn’t feature former Tigers closer Justin Wilson.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Saturday that Wilson will be replaced by Hector Rondon on the Cubs roster for the NLCS — which begins tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wilson — who was considered one of the top relievers before the trade deadline — only appeared in one game during the NLDS against the Washington Nationals — which went a full five games. He threw 2/3 scoreless innings in a Game 4 loss.

While Wilson had a decent outing in his lone postseason appearance, he didn’t experience similar results during the regular season with the Cubs. In 23 appearances, Wilson had a disappointing 5.09 ERA across 17 2/3 innings pitched. That compares to a 2.68 ERA in 42 appearances across 40 1/3 innings while he was in Detroit.

Wilson, along with catcher Alex Avila, were traded to the Cubs in exchange for 23-year-old third baseman Jeimer Candelario and 18-year-old shortstop Isaac Paredes right before the trade deadline in July. Avila remains on the Cubs NLCS roster, however he had worse numbers as well since arriving in Chicago and didn’t get an at bat during the NLDS.

So maybe it’s fair to chalk this up as trade win for Tigers general manager Al Avila?

