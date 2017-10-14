Severe Thunderstorms Expected Overnight, Through Sunday Morning

DETROIT (WWJ) — The weather is not looking good for this weekend across the state of Michigan, and we could be dealing with some dangerous storms overnight through Sunday.

Weather reports indicate that lower Michigan will experience thunderstorms early on Sunday morning with possible high gusts of wind. It is looking like the wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph in the Metro Detroit area, and could exceed that on the western side of the state.

On the Lake Michigan lake shore, it is being projected that winds could reach up to 60 mph. Wind speeds that high could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.

Consumers Energy says it is monitoring the weather tonight, and is mobilizing resources and making other preparations to quickly respond to any service interruptions.

