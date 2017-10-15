Florida Man, Russian-Born Woman Top Detroit Marathon Winners

DETROIT (AP) – A Florida man has finished first in the 40th Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon in Detroit.

Jonathan Mott finished Sunday’s race in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 53 seconds. The marathon win was the first for the 30-year-old Lakeland, Florida, man, who says Sunday’s poor weather made for tough navigating in the 26.2-mile international race.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Russian-born runner Valentyna Poltavska was the women’s winner after crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 43 minutes, 54 seconds.

The newspaper reports that 38-year-old Omar Duran of Clearwater, Florida was the handcyclist winner. He finished the race with an unofficial time of about 1 hour, 22 minutes.

More than 26,000 people signed up to participate in the weekend events, which included a 5K run and kids’ run on Saturday.

 

